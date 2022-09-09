Volkmer gets nod from Ricketts to fill vacancy on Judicial District bench

Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed Cindy R. Volkmer on Friday afternoon to fill a vacancy on the 11th Judicial District bench.

Volkmer and attorney Chawnta Durham were the finalists forwarded by the judicial commission in the mid-August for consideration to fill the judgeship that became vacant with Richard Birch's retirement at the end of May.

The two were selected from an initial group of five candidates who interviewed for the position.

The judgeship will be based out of Lincoln County and the 11th Judicial District also consists of Arthur, Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Gosper, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Red Willow and Thomas counties.

Volkmer, 37, has practiced law at Kelley, Scritsmier & Byrne in North Platte since 2015, becoming a partner in '20. Her focus has been on civil litigation.

Her husband, Tyler, is a deputy Lincoln County attorney and serves as the county board’s legal counsel.

Volkmer's areas of experience include family law, paternity, trust disputes, contract disputes, employment disputes, agricultural matters, collection matters, and creditor rights in bankruptcies.

Before she made the switch to the legal field, Volkmer taught secondary math at Omaha Benson High School from 2007 to '12.

Volkmer holds a Bachelor of Science degree in secondary math education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a juris doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law.

Also on Friday, Robin Cobaugh was selected as the clerk magistrate for Keith and Arthur Counties.

Cobaugh, an assistant clerk in Keith County, will begin the position on Sept. 30, according to a Nebraska Judicial Branch media release.

Cobaugh will replace Lori Hill, who is stepping down from the clerk magistrate position after two decades.

“Robin has been an assistant clerk for the Keith County Court for 12 years and has experience in multiple case types," Sheryl Connolly, the trial court services director, said in the release. "She will continue to provide exceptional service to the court and the public in her new role."