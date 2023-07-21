A heart of love for her community and a desire to contribute to North Platte drive Jane Wilkinson to get involved in numerous organizations.

After living in Arizona for five years so her husband, Daren, could get his master’s degree in energy-conscious design, they moved back to North Platte to be near family. One of the first projects she participated in was the North Platte Area Children’s Museum.

“When we moved back, the kids were little and there really wasn’t that much to do with your children,” Wilkinson said. “So I helped start the children’s museum in 1999 and I was the president for 10 years.”

Wilkinson and a group of women went to city officials and then-Mayor Jim Whitaker about their idea to transform the building.

“We had heard that the building was just going to be storage for the city or someone,” Wilkinson said. “We had to raise $50,000 because we had to make it handicap accessible. The biggest expense was that we had to buy an elevator.”

With husband Daren involved in construction, he was asked to build the handicapped access ramp. But there was still a lot of work to get the elevator installed.

“Daren and Jim Paloucek and Marty Troshynski all tore out the stairwell,” Wilkinson said. “A company came from Canada and put in the elevator.”

She said Daren built many of the exhibits that are still in use at the museum.

“It’s been there now for 25 years and the young people are now running it,” Wilkinson said. “I just get to take my grandkids there.”

Jane Wilkinson moved to North Platte with her family when she was in third grade and attended Hall School through the eighth grade. From there, she went to Madison for ninth and then to North Platte High School.

“Daren and I both graduated in 1984, so it will be our 40-year class reunion next year,” Wilkinson said.

They have three children, Melissa, who is an internal medicine doctor at Omaha Methodist Hospital; Charlie, who lives in Lincoln and does residential real estate, and Nick, who also lives in Lincoln and does commercial real estate.

“Daren and I got married in 1988 here in North Platte,” Wilkinson said. “We’re having our 35th anniversary on July 23.”

Wilkinson earned her bachelor’s cegree in elementary education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and followed that up with her master’s from Arizona State University.

“We had both Charlie and Melissa in Arizona, and then we decided to move home where family was,” Wilkinson said. “We moved back in 1993, so we’ve been back in North Platte for 30 years.

“To me, North Platte has been a great place to raise a family, to be able to be involved in your community. You feel like you know most people.”

When the Wilkinsons moved back to North Platte, she said, she wanted to be a stay-at-home mom because they wanted to raise their own children.

“I started a small business called Jane’s Fun Learning,” Wilkinson said. “I designed games and my brother-in-law, Jay, who has a printing business, printed them all.

“They were educational board games that children kindergarten through sixth grade could play to practice math facts, fact and opinions, synonyms and antonyms.”

After her children reached school age, Wilkinson volunteered at school and was a substitute teacher for many years.

She has been and is still involved in numerous organizations including the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation board and the Goodfellow Shoe Fund.

“I’m currently the secretary of the Pickleball Association,” Wilkinson said. “Right now we’re fundraising in hopes of replacing the Cody Park tennis courts.”

The organization has raised $415,000 to build pickleball and tennis courts at Cody Park with $500,000 as the goal.

Wilkinson is the president of Grape and Sizzle and president of the Philanthropic Educational Organization that helps women with scholarships and grants for education.

“I’m the manager of Wilk Builders, our business,” Wilkinson said. “Daren builds spec and custom homes. I help him pick out the plans. He draws the plans and what the house should look like, and I get to pick out the cabinets and the finishes.”

She said at the end of each project, she inspects the homes to make sure every nail is in place, and she enjoys working with her husband.

Pickleball is her main hobby, but she also likes to read and believes she has a positive outlook on life.

“I think life is great and I enjoy helping people,” Wilkinson said. “That’s a lot like my dad.”

Her dad, Chuck Scripter, is a well-known volunteer in North Platte, particularly his involvement with Habitat for Humanity.

“Anytime I think I’m helping, then I listen to my dad and I think, oh, my gosh, I’m not doing anything,” Wilkinson said. “He’s up at 6 a.m. every day. I took him last week to Little Rock, Arkansas, where he’s helping at a shelter after the tornadoes there.”

Wilkinson stays very busy and says she is comfortable doing all the things she does.

“If you want something done, ask a busy person,” Wilkinson said, remembering a quote she heard sometime.