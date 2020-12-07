Volunteers complete shopping for Santa Cop program

Nearly 20 volunteers turned out Sunday on shopping day for the North Platte Police Department’s Santa Cop program at the North Platte Walmart.
Gifts were purchased for 96 children in North Platte and Lincoln County.
Volunteers included Aubrie Charter, Miss North Platte’ Outstanding Teen; Addilyn Wilson, Miss Swedish Days Outstanding Teen; Maci Cox, Frontier County Rodeo Queen; as well as students from St. Pat’s High School and the First Lutheran Church youth group.
Members of the North Platte RSVP group as well as individuals from Lincoln and Keith counties also assisted. The gifts are scheduled to be wrapped on Dec. 14 at the North Platte Senior Center and then distributed on Dec. 16-18 and Dec. 21.
