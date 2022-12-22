Volunteers of America to leave Lewellen, Garden County after 38 years

Volunteers of America, which has supported children and families in need in Garden County since 1984, has announced it will close its VOA Western Nebraska office in Lewellen.

The national faith-based nonprofit, founded in 1896, cited financial and staffing troubles in its decision.

It’s working with community partners to transfer its preschool and child-care services to others, said David Shumway, senior director of development and communications at the organization’s Northern Rockies office in Sheridan, Wyoming.

“Unfortunately, like many nonprofits today, we are facing reduced financial donations leading to inadequate program funding along with the impacts of inflation and staffing challenges,” he said in an email to The Telegraph.

VOA “remained financially challenged” during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, even as it maintained its preschool and child-care services and increased food donations and support for families in need.

Shumway said VOA Western Nebraska closed its Community Closet Thrift Store in nearby Oshkosh on Dec. 9. It had opened there a year ago, according to the group’s website at voane.org.

The VOA Community Food Pantry in Lewellen, which serves eight counties, will change its operating hours to 8 a.m. to noon until it closes for good Jan. 13, he said. Posted hours on its website had been 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Shumway said VOA has provided its preschool and child-care services by co-locating them with elementary schools in several Panhandle districts.

The organization wants to find new providers because “we recognize the importance of affordable services to help working families,” he said.

VOA Western Nebraska launched the Sixpence Family Engagement Home Visiting Program in 2015 in collaboration with local school districts. It helps at-risk infants and toddlers by teaching families “to foster positive family dynamics,” its website says.

Shumway says VOA hopes to find someone to take over Sixpence as well. Its services will continue to be offered at the Oshkosh thrift store site at 112 Main St. “until such time as it can be transitioned,” he said.