Volunteers scour downtown for litter in annual Keep North Platte/Lincoln County Beautiful cleanup

Armed with brooms, dustpans, claw grabber tools and even a leaf blower and power washer, a group of about 50 individuals took to the streets of North Platte on Tuesday morning.

The goal was simple. Make the downtown area trash- and litter-free for at least the short term.

The effort was part of a downtown cleanup project organized by Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful.

The volunteers from local businesses or just interested residents worked an area that stretched from B to Front streets and Poplar to Willow streets.

“The numbers are down a little bit (from previous years), but the people who showed up, they care,” said Mona Anderson, the executive director of Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful. “They want to make a difference. They see there is a difference in our community and they want to help solve it.”

Tuesday marked a return to the cleanup project after it was not held the past two years due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cleanup had been held for roughly two decades overall before that.

Anderson said that the group had cleaned up roughly a ton of trash annually, and those numbers are expected to be even higher this year.

Volunteers could sign up to work an hour to all day. The work began at 9 a.m. and the group took a break at 11:30 a.m. The project was completed after 2 p.m.

The groups cleaned sidewalks, streets, parking lots, alleyways and even yards.

“We want businesses to locate here. We want people to visit and want to come back,” Anderson said. “We want people to take pride in where they live.”

The hope is that the group’s effort cleanup lasts for a bit, or even encourages others to throw trash away instead of on the ground.

“When you come back the next week and you see litter (in the area), that is frustrating,” Anderson said.

She pointed to a study by the organization Keep America Beautiful that if every American picked up 152 pieces of trash collectively, it would be a litter-free nation.

“Until someone littered again,” Anderson said. “That would be the next minute. But for that moment, you could say the U.S. was completely litter-free.”

