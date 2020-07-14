North Platte fire crews responded to several grass fires and at least two lightning strikes around the area Monday as storms passed through the area.
About 8:30 p.m., fire crews were called to a grass fire about six miles north of North Platte along Nebraska Highway 97.
About a half hour later, a fire was reported along Homestead Road.
Crews also responded to at least two lightning strikes in North Platte, one along West A Street near North Platte High School and another near 13th and Madison.
Municipal & Light crews were also working on damaged powerlines along South Willow.
