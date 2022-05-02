Wallace American Legion Auxiliary raising funds for veterans memorial

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 213 in Wallace is attempting to ensure the village’s veterans are never forgotten.

The group plans to construct a veterans memorial, located just south of the American Legion building and positioned in the center of Wallace.

The project consists of a series of walls that feature veterans’ names on individual bricks, and work is expected to begin this spring or summer.

The auxiliary is using $10,000 from a Wallace Community Foundation Fund grant for a portion of the estimated $60,000 project.

A Cinco de Mayo dinner fundraiser is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the American Legion Hall, 217 Commercial Ave.

The event is an opportunity to sample some Mexican cuisine as well as to sponsor a veteran brick. Paver bricks will line the walkway and benches at the site.

Individuals can sponsor the flags that will be raised at the site as well.

Plans call for the establishment of up to six walls at the memorial site, with each one holding about 100 bricks that will feature a veteran’s name, the dates the individual served, military branch and rank.

The legion auxiliary partnered with the Village of Wallace to apply for the grant as the community foundation could not approve funds for an organization that receives paid dues.

The village applied for the funds for a “beautification project,” and the grant was approved in April.

Bake sales have been held as a fundraiser for the project along with an ongoing gun and ammunition raffle. The winner for the latter will be drawn on Memorial Day. For more information on the project, contact Cindy Wickizer at 308-660-1941; Cindy Lundvall, 308-520-4453; or Diane Bryant, 308-530-2883.

