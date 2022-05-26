Wallace man acquitted of 2021 stabbing due to mental illness, committed to Lincoln Regional Center

A 35-year-old Wallace man has been acquitted of a February 2021 stabbing due to mental illness.

The ruling for Daniel M. Swanson was filed on Tuesday after a bench trial on May 20 in Lincoln County District Court.

Judge Michael Piccolo’s decision supported the deposition testimony of Dr. Mario J. Scalora, which noted that Swanson had untreated schizoaffective disorder at the time of the incident.

Scalora had testified that Swanson’s mental illness had, “impaired his mental capacity to such and extent and degree that he did not understand the nature and consequences of his actions.”

Swanson was charged with amended counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and first-degree assault in the Feb. 21, 2021, incident at a residence on the 500 block of West Ashland Street in Wallace. The male victim was flown to Great Plains Health with a chest wound and later to Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln, according to court records.

Piccolo, in his decision, wrote there is probable cause to believe that Swanson is dangerous to himself or others due to his mental illness. Piccolo ordered Swanson to be committed to the Lincoln Regional Center for treatment.

A July 11 status hearing was scheduled.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.