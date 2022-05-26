 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Wallace man acquitted of 2021 stabbing due to mental illness, committed to Lincoln Regional Center

  • 0
gavel and justice scales
GETTY IMAGES

A 35-year-old Wallace man has been acquitted of a February 2021 stabbing due to mental illness.

The ruling for Daniel M. Swanson was filed on Tuesday after a bench trial on May 20 in Lincoln County District Court.

Judge Michael Piccolo’s decision supported the deposition testimony of Dr. Mario J. Scalora, which noted that Swanson had untreated schizoaffective disorder at the time of the incident.

Scalora had testified that Swanson’s mental illness had, “impaired his mental capacity to such and extent and degree that he did not understand the nature and consequences of his actions.”

Swanson was charged with amended counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and first-degree assault in the Feb. 21, 2021, incident at a residence on the 500 block of West Ashland Street in Wallace. The male victim was flown to Great Plains Health with a chest wound and later to Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln, according to court records.

People are also reading…

Piccolo, in his decision, wrote there is probable cause to believe that Swanson is dangerous to himself or others due to his mental illness. Piccolo ordered Swanson to be committed to the Lincoln Regional Center for treatment.

A July 11 status hearing was scheduled.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Spring Fling coming to Cody Park in North Platte Sunday

Spring Fling coming to Cody Park in North Platte Sunday

“We’ll have a little of everything,” Travis Klein said. “We’ll have craft vendors from four different states coming to town with their goods. We’ll also have food trucks for people to eat lunch while they’re out there shopping.”

Police identify 2 killed in Lincoln triple shooting

Police have identified two men killed in a triple shooting in Lincoln over the weekend. Police say in a news release that 42-year-old Patricio Urias and 26-year-old Zachariah Palomo died in the Sunday morning shooting inside a home near 30th and P streets. Officers found the men fatally wounded in the home after someone called 911 to report he had been shot. The men died at the scene. Police say a short time later, a 19-year-old man who was wounded in the shooting showed up at a Lincoln hospital. No arrests have been reported or suspects named. Police are asking the public for any information on the shooting.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Battle for Donbas: Russian forces shell 40 towns in eastern Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News