For Nebraska, the wind was relatively calm and the sun kept people warm in the corridor of the Canteen District Saturday. The laughter and cheers of children reverberated off the walls of the businesses surrounding North Dewey St.

Businesses and social programs came out to provide fun and games for Kids on the Bricks. Activities ranged from games of skill like tossing a ball into cups to random chance games. Regardless of the outcome, each game was a guaranteed net profit with a toy or candy.

Baskets of chalk were laid out on the intersection of Dewey and Fifth streets, so of course the sidewalk was dotted with drawings of hearts, animals and the names of the little artists.

Kids also received face paintings, temporary tattoos and pancakes.

Earlier in the day, the String Beans performed at Madison Middle School, giving kids a chance to dance to silly songs.

The event was organized by the North Platte Downtown Association. Upcoming events can be found at downtownnp.com.