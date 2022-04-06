 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Washington man charged with possession of LSD after I-80 traffic stop

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Beat

A 24-year-old Puyallup, Washington, man is charged with three criminal counts after 93 doses of LSD and two firearms were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop Sunday morning.

Deandre D. Young is scheduled for a preliminary hearing April 14. He is charged with possession of LSD, as well as a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon and an infraction for possession of an ounce or less of marijuana.

Young posted 10% of $15,000 bail Tuesday and was released from the Lincoln County Jail.

According to a Nebraska State Patrol media release and court records:

Young’s Toyota Tundra was stopped for a registration violation about 11:20 a.m. Sunday near mile marker 156 on Interstate 80.

A trooper smelled marijuana inside the vehicle, which led to a search of the Toyota.

The LSD was discovered along with a small amount of marijuana, an unloaded handgun and a loaded shotgun.

