Trey Wasserburger of North Platte will be a presenter at the Wall Street Journal’s Global Food Forum in Chicago next Tuesday and Wednesday.

“North Platte’s on the map,” Wasserburger said. “A lot of people are paying attention to what we’re doing.”

He will join a panel of farmers and ranchers who will “discuss the challenges they continue to face, from severe weather to public policy shifts to worker shortages and more’” according to the description on the Global Food Forum website.

His story is that of local ranchers rising up to meet their own challenge: plenty of cattle, not enough packer capacity; high prices at the grocery store, low prices for cattle producers; large profits for packers, a tough go for ranchers. That situation became all the more pronounced when packing capacity diminished due to COVID-related plant closures in 2020.

Wasserburger is a founding member of Sustainable Beef, a producer-owned company that is building a packing plant on the east edge of North Platte along Newberry Access Road.

“The possibility of building a supply chain, producer owned (operation) ... from the ground up” is exciting, he said, and on its way to becoming a reality. He and his wife, Dayna, are owners of TD Angus at Rishel Ranch, south of North Platte.

The title of this year’s Global Food Forum is “Explore the Forces Shaping the Future of Food.” A focus on the future fits right in with Wasserburger’s mindset. Sustainable Beef was an answer to perennial problems, but now, “It’s more about the future,” Wasserburger said, “what we’re trying to build in the community and the industry and the state.”

Wasserburger and Kirk Olsen, also a founding member of Sustainable Beef and president of Olson Farms at Hershey, are both on Gov. Jim Pillen’s 12-member agriculture advisory committee. The idea-sharing and counseling go both ways. Wasserburger said that he plans to meet with Pillen prior to heading to Chicago, for advice on what to share at the forum.

“He’s a trusted friend. He gets it as a producer,” Wasserburger said. “He’s been a great mentor for me.”

Wasserburger will join many influential people in Chicago. Speakers will include “the CEOs of food giants General Mills, Kellogg and Smithfield Foods, the founders and CEOs of disruptors from Impossible Foods to Once Upon a Farm, top restaurateurs, and more,” according to the Global Food Forum website.

As a member of a producer panel, Wasserburger wants to “share the message of the beef state,” and his enthusiasm for a movement that promises to have a huge impact on the entire region.

What he shares could influence mindsets and policy discussions going forward, with possible ripple effects throughout the country. “You never know (the impact) until you have the conversation,” Wasserburger said.