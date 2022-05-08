Watch now: 'A blessing to be able to go to a school that feels like a community': St. Pat's graduates 24

St. Patrick High School senior class president Justin Schroll chose a Zig Ziglar quote to open his remarks on Sunday afternoon: Don’t judge me by my past. I don’t live there anymore.

“I think this is a great quote to have in mind as we all go our separate ways and do amazing things,” Schroll said in his address during the high school’s graduation ceremony. “To me, his quote says that no matter what happened in the past, whether it is good or bad, it doesn’t really matter.

“No one cares what you did yesterday or 10 years ago,” Schroll said. “What really matters is what you’re doing and what you’re going to do.”

Schroll was one of 24 St. Pat’s seniors who received a diploma at the end of a roughly hour-long ceremony at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

St. Pat’s superintendent Kevin Dodson gave the graduating seniors some words of advice as they prepare to enter what he called, “the real world.”

“If you keep Christ in the center of all that you do, you will surely have happiness in your life,” Dodson said. “It won’t always be easy but you’ll always have happiness.”

Schroll, whose remarks came near the start of the ceremony, told his fellow classmates there is one message he takes away from his time at the school.

“I think the biggest thing I have learned as a student at St. Pat’s is that people matter,” he said. “If our school had one rule it would be to treat others how you would want to be treated.

“I think of anything, that would be rule No. 1,” he said. “It is truly a blessing to be able to go to a school that feels like a community. Where you feel safe and wanted.”

He said his classmates should take that with them moving forward.

“I challenge every single individual in my class, including myself, with the rule of treating others how you would like to be treated,” Schroll said.

