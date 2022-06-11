Watch now: ‘An absolute honor’: Steffany Lien named Miss Nebraska 2022

Miss Lincoln Steffany Lien earned the title of Miss Nebraska 2022 on Saturday night at North Platte High School.

Lien wowed the audience and the judges with her dance/twirl talent, along with her social impact initiative and on-stage question answers. She will represent Nebraska at the Miss America competition in December.

“It is an absolute honor to be representing the state of Nebraska and the entire Miss Nebraska organization,” Lien said. “Honestly, any one of the girls competing here this week would have served our state wonderfully and I’m just blessed to have this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Lien and Miss Omaha Alayna Wilson won both preliminary nights in talent and red carpet, Wilson finished as first runner-up on Saturday.

“I’m thrilled to be going to Miss America,” Lien said. “I’ve got some work to do.”

Her initiative is “Wellness Works: Developing Resilience over Adversity” and Lien said she is ready to get started.

“It is going to be my mission this year to develop this year of service to Nebraska,” Lien said, “and I could not be more thrilled.”

Seven finalists were chosen out of the 11 candidates. Katelyn Bowers, Rose Seeman, Lien, Jacee Pfiefer, Courtney Pelland, Katie Hoatson and Wilson each competed one last time in talent, red carpet and on-stage question.

Following the competition, the top five were chosen and Seeman was fourth runner-up, Hoatson third runner-up, Pfeifer second runner-up and Wilson first runner-up.

Lien will receive over $10,000 in cash scholarships and many scholarship offers and gifts. A grand total of $31,750 in cash awards were given out to the candidates and over $1.9 million in college scholarships offered.