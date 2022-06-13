Watch now: As lone competitor, Hayes Center cowgirl competing against former Miss Rodeo Nebraska winners’ scores

Rebel Sjeklocha might be the lone candidate for the Miss Rodeo Nebraska title this week, But it doesn’t mean the crown is just being handed to her. Sjeklocha, 22, of Hayes Center, is being judged against the performances of the last three Miss Rodeo Nebraska winners. She must reach 75% of their average scores in each category in order to earn the title.

“When you think about competing against Eva Oliver, Joeli Walrath and Bailey Lehr, those are some pretty stiff competitors,” Sjeklocha said. “When you put it in that context, it is still a competition, and you definitely have to have that mindset.”

Sjeklocha, along with the two Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska candidates — Hanna Siwinski, 17, of Central City and Calie Troyer, 17, of Hershey — kicked off the week with the horsemanship competition Sunday at Wild West Arena and continued with the speech competition Monday at North Platte Community College.

“It’s an unique situation for sure,” Sjeklocha said, “but it’s also been a great reminder that you can only control what you can control. That was my mindset in preparation for the pageant.

“I definitely did not change any of my preparations, strategies or study methods because I am the only contestant.”

The four-day pageant continues Tuesday night with the style show and scholarship auction at NPCC as well. Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska and Miss Rodeo Nebraska will both be crowned Wednesday.

When she was 8-years-old, Sjeklocha met Amy Amack, the then-Miss Rodeo Nebraska, and the two bonded over coordinated outfits that day.

Sjeklocha was wearing lime-green FatBaby Cowgirl boots, which matched the Wranglers that Amack was sporting.

“I was infatuated,” Sjeklocha said. “I grew up very much immersed in a farm and cattle operation in southwest Nebraska, so the agriculture piece has always been there.

“I’ve always loved my horses and when I met a rodeo queen I was like, ‘Wow. These two worlds are coming together.

“As I got older and started to develop those skills in 4-H and FFA, it just made sense,” Sjeklocha said. “Rodeo and agriculture go hand-in-hand, so it’s a great way to combine two of my passions and make so many meaningful relations along the way.”

Sjeklocha, who was the Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2018, took her initial steps toward that goal on Sunday as she demonstrated both rail work and pattern-ability during the horsemanship competition.

Her two-minute impromptu speech on Monday also centered on equines. She touched on transformational powers of horses — from the high-performance bucking stock that gains attention on the rodeo circuit to what she called, “our trusty steads on the ranch that might not get the recognition they deserve.”

“But they truly are one-in-a kind,” she said. “The work they do each and every day helps Nebraska farmers and ranchers feed the world. And that certainly is something to be celebrated.”

While bucking and ranch horses are both special, there is a special feeling people have for what she called their “heart horse.”

Hers is, “an old paint named Tonto,” the first horse she ever rode.

“I climbed on in my pink sweatpants and my lime-green FatBaby boots and I was hooked,” Sjeklocha said. “Nowadays, Tonto is taking care of another little girl. Not only did he change my life, but now he is changing hers.”

