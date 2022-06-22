Watch now: Cake, games, a new seal and a time capsule as Lincoln County celebrates the courthouse’s centennial

Lincoln County Board of Commissioners Chairman Chris Bruns filled a time capsule with various items from 2022 that will be placed inside the courthouse for “the next 100 years.”

The 100-year celebration of the setting of the cornerstone at the Lincoln County Courthouse brought out a good crowd of people for food, games and music on Wednesday afternoon.

“The building that you have behind you,” Bruns said in his opening statement, “is quite remarkable. It’s more than just iron framing, stone clad in brick, marble interior, but rather it’s an institution in and of itself.”

He said the building is a symbol of the larger community of Lincoln County.

“It’s truly a treasure that we all can and should be proud of.” Bruns said. “Not only today, but every day.”

The commissioners and courthouse staff had been looking for an existing time capsule in the courthouse that was placed when the building was constructed.

“Just a few days ago, we uncovered the location of the original time capsule,” Bruns said.

He said the county is looking forward to hiring professional stone mason experts to come up with a plan to extract the capsule.

A new time capsule was prepared with several items from 2022 including a digital record of the county, newspapers from June 22, 2022, by the North Platte Telegraph and the North Platte Bulletin, photos of current commissioners and elected officials.

The capsule will be placed inside the courthouse at a location not yet announced.

A new official county seal was unveiled by the Hershey High School students who crafted it. The seal that will be placed in the Commissioners Room at the courthouse.

Bruns thanked the crowd for participating in the event and folks settled in to listen to music performed by Kim Baxter. Rascal Martinez entertained the crowd prior to the ceremony.

