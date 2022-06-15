Watch now: Calie Troyer of Hershey wins Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska

Calie Troyer might have looked mostly calm and collected on stage on Wednesday afternoon — for the most part.

Behind the scenes was a different story, however.

“I was pacing around back there up until the time I came out (on stage), the 17-year-old Hershey resident said. “The nerves were definitely there.”

They didn’t go away until she was announced as Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska during a coronation ceremony at North Platte Community College.

Troyer, who competed against fellow candidate Hannah Siwinski, 17, of Central City, in the four-day competition, will succeed Brooke Lehr for the title.

“I’m super excited to get started right away,” Troyer said. “Just hit all the rodeos that I can.”

Troyer, an incoming senior at Hershey High School, also hopes to use her platform to educate other students about the rodeo and western lifestyle in general.

“We support so much of the agricultural community and it’s just the way of life that we live,” she said.

Troyer and Siwinski were both in the pageant field last year. That familiarity with the week of competition was a benefit this time around, Troyer said. The schedule is fast-paced, with group appearances sandwiched around horsemanship, style and speech competitions and personal interviews with the three-member judge panel.

“It was a crazy week,” Troyer said. “You’re so busy, and you just keep checking (the events) off the list as it comes to you.”

That includes checking off winning the title.

“It feels so surreal now,” Troyer said. “I can’t believe that it’s really happening now. My nerves were up there — just off the roof.”

The crown was one she has thought about wearing for more than a decade.

“I met my first Miss Rodeo Nebraska when I was 3 or 5 years old,” Troyer said. “Since then I have dreamed about being a rodeo queen. To be here finally is surreal.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.