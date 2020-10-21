Watch Now: Firefighter wins first Big Idea North Platte competition

By then, Schiel — the only such entrant — had an invention well under way.

His product, a rectangular, multicolored LED light, activates only when a door is fully closed. It shuts off after 15 minutes and includes a motion sensor to turn it on if a child gets up to go to the bathroom, he said.

“It was just good timing,” Schiel said of his late Big Idea entry. “I wanted to make sure my patent was in place.”

He pitched the idea in his gear to drive home its value and his main message: Shutting doors where people are sleeping offers vital protection toward escaping if a fire breaks out.

“That can be the difference between 1,000 degrees and 100 degrees (in the room) in the event of a fire,” Schiel told the audience of about 75 people. But “kids are scared to close their door at night.”

He’ll use his $1,000 first-place prize and business assistance package to further prepare for commercial production, he said.

He expects his night light will be built elsewhere, but “I hope to have a distribution-shipping department to fulfill orders here in North Platte.”