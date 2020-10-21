Watch Now: Firefighter wins first Big Idea North Platte competition

One started with one “big idea” last winter and won with a different one. The other wasn’t even entered when COVID-19 struck.
Seven months late though it was, the inaugural Big Idea North Platte contest for aspiring entrepreneurs reached a successful conclusion Wednesday night at Godfather’s Pizza inside Wild Bill’s Fun Center.
First announced last December, the “Shark Tank”-inspired contest offered prize money and professional assistance to winners for their inventions or ideas for new businesses.
North Platte Young Professionals and the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. co-sponsored the event, which had seven adult and three youth finalists poised to square off March 18.
Then the event was indefinitely postponed by the arrival of the novel coronavirus. By the time contestants finally pitched their ideas Wednesday, one original finalist in each category had dropped out.
For both division winners, however, the March-to-October delay made all the difference.
North Platte Firefighter Casey Schiel — who wore his full gear to pitch his “door night light” for children’s bedrooms — hadn’t even thought of his product last winter, he said.
But Schiel saw a chamber Facebook post over the summer that the Big Idea finals would also include a wild-card competitor drawn from entries in a jar.
By then, Schiel — the only such entrant — had an invention well under way.
His product, a rectangular, multicolored LED light, activates only when a door is fully closed. It shuts off after 15 minutes and includes a motion sensor to turn it on if a child gets up to go to the bathroom, he said.
“It was just good timing,” Schiel said of his late Big Idea entry. “I wanted to make sure my patent was in place.”
He pitched the idea in his gear to drive home its value and his main message: Shutting doors where people are sleeping offers vital protection toward escaping if a fire breaks out.
“That can be the difference between 1,000 degrees and 100 degrees (in the room) in the event of a fire,” Schiel told the audience of about 75 people. But “kids are scared to close their door at night.”
He’ll use his $1,000 first-place prize and business assistance package to further prepare for commercial production, he said.
He expects his night light will be built elsewhere, but “I hope to have a distribution-shipping department to fulfill orders here in North Platte.”
Besides his cash prize, Schiel won a marketing package worth $1,500 from The Telegraph and an hour’s free legal consultation with North Platte lawyer William Troshynski.
Treyton Nichols, a North Platte High School senior who won the youth division over Rei Wood, had entered the Big Idea contest to promote his Under the Bark Chainsaw Art business.
Then COVID-19 forced school officials to cancel in-person classes for the rest of the 2019-20 school year. That’s when Nichols found his calling.
“COVID shut down school for me,” he said after winning his $500 first prize, “so I thought I’d pick up the slack of my free time by working with my grandpa” Jerry Nichols, a part-time contractor.
He fell in love with construction, “so that’s all I want to do now.”
He told the five judges he’d use his prize to buy a trailer to outfit for his own contracting business, dubbed Sandhills Sawdust.
The money he makes will help him study construction management at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, said Nichols, who will also receive a $1,000 Telegraph marketing package.
An anonymous donor added $50 apiece to the prizes for Nichols and Wood, who won $250 to help her further her Black Ember Soap business based at her family’s farm.
The panel narrowed down the community entries from eight — original finalist Tommy Vieyra submitted two ideas — to five for audience members to choose from.
Vieyra, an uncle of Nichols, won the $500 second prize for inventing a “VStrap” that people can use in home workouts. He also presented a “VBench” to help them do dips, pushups and similar exercises.
The $250 third prize went to Travis Herdt, who is seeking a location to launch a liquor distillery business dubbed Nebraska Spirits Co. He’d use corn, wheat and other grains within a 10-mile radius of North Platte, he told judges.
Others chosen for the final audience vote were Joshua Grace, who hopes to launch a visual and performing arts collaborative called 308 Studios, and Signe Assels, whose Skippy’s Kids utilizes goats as comfort animals in therapy for people with special needs.
Judges were Dr. Rich Raska of Great Plains Foot and Ankle Specialists; Brandon Jones, the chamber board’s current vice president; Christine Seck of North Platte Young Professionals; David Greiner, a real estate agent at Gateway Realty; and Mike Honnerman of NebraskaLand National Bank.
Scott Carlson and Derek Beck of Eagle Communications emceed the event.
