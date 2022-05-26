 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Great Plains Health hosts signing ceremony before raising final beam to new Primary Care Center

The Great Plains Health Primary Care Center celebrated the placement of the last steel beam Thursday with an employee signing ceremony.

The informal event gave administration, staff and families a chance to sign their names on the beam that was painted white in order to leave an everlasting mark on the project, according to officials. The beam was then hoisted to the top of the building with an evergreen tree and the American flag decorating the beam.

“We see the vision for this facility coming to life more and more every day,” said Ivan Mitchell, CEO. “This topping ceremony was a powerful reminder of our commitment to serving this region and exceeding the health care needs of this community.”

Local leaders participated in the event, along with numerous nurses and other GPH personnel on a bright and sunny day.

Construction of the 65,000-square-foot facility will be completed in 2023. The $30-million, two-story facility will include 53 exam rooms and be the new home of Great Plains Family Medicine, Great Plains Pediatrics and Great Plains Health Internal Medicine.

“We can’t wait to begin seeing patients in this new center,” said Dr. Grishma Parikh, Great Plains Pediatrics. “This building allows us as physicians to work more collaboratively with each other, but most importantly, it is more convenient for families.

“It is a demonstration of our continued commitment to offering the best care for Greater Nebraska.”

