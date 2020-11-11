 Skip to main content
Watch now: 'Here to remember and honor': Veterans Day in North Platte
Don Piper plays taps near the end of a Veterans Day ceremony at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial in North Platte Wednesday afternoon.

Mark Cullinan touched on not only the conflicts that veterans have served in over the years on Wednesday but also the battles that a number of those individuals face in their daily lives now.

He began his Veterans Day keynote remarks with a nod to those who fought in the Korean War — the conflict that is still called “the forgotten war.”

“We are here to remember and honor not just those brave Korean War veterans but all who have served in the U.S. military since our country’s founding,” the former Army captain and FBI agent told the crowd that gathered at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial in North Platte. “Regardless of how one feels about policies that lead to war, let there be no doubt that veterans serve with honor.”

Cullinan also asked the crowd to give thought to an issue which a number of veterans struggle with when their time in the service ends.

He recited the national statistic that 22 veterans commit suicide each day and said the Army has reported a 20% increase in suicides among its active-duty troops in 2020.

“We must do everything possible to stop these needless deaths,” he said. “It is for this reason that veteran organizations have instituted ‘Buddy Check’ programs in which members are encouraged to regularly communicate with their fellow veterans ... to see if they need help and offer a hand in friendship.”

Cullinan’s remarks were just part of Wednesday’s program that lasted just over a half hour. Most of those in attendance wore face masks and were encouraged to adhere to social distancing mandates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hand sanitizer stations were also available at the site.

The program included a number of tributes to service members at the ceremony, along with a cake in celebration of the Marines’ 125th birthday, which was Tuesday.

A small table sat in the front of the stage with a Bible and vase placed on it. There was also one empty chair representing the missing in action or prisoners of war from the Vietnam War.

Duane Deterding, who served in the Marines from 1959-65, was honored by the Heartland of Nebraska Quilt of Valor Group. He had two deployments to Vietnam in a submarine and also served a tour in the Philippines. Deterding served with the B Company, 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion and was a Morse code sender and receiver.

He was a police officer for 19 years after his time in the Marines and also served as the Lincoln County sheriff for 17 years.

Dr. Kim Baxter performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “God Bless the USA,” accompanied only by his acoustic guitar and members of the crowd who chose to sing along. He also performed his original song, “High Above Us All,” a tribute to military personnel.

Don Piper closed out the program with taps.

“Those of us who have gathered to observe Veterans Day have already indicated our support for the outstanding men and women who have served our country,” Cullinan told the crowd. “Tell veterans directly that you love them. That you appreciate them. That you are grateful for their service.”

