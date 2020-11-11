Watch now: 'Here to remember and honor': Veterans Day in North Platte

Mark Cullinan touched on not only the conflicts that veterans have served in over the years on Wednesday but also the battles that a number of those individuals face in their daily lives now.

He began his Veterans Day keynote remarks with a nod to those who fought in the Korean War — the conflict that is still called “the forgotten war.”

“We are here to remember and honor not just those brave Korean War veterans but all who have served in the U.S. military since our country’s founding,” the former Army captain and FBI agent told the crowd that gathered at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial in North Platte. “Regardless of how one feels about policies that lead to war, let there be no doubt that veterans serve with honor.”

Cullinan also asked the crowd to give thought to an issue which a number of veterans struggle with when their time in the service ends.

He recited the national statistic that 22 veterans commit suicide each day and said the Army has reported a 20% increase in suicides among its active-duty troops in 2020.