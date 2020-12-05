Watch now: Historical museum welcomes stream of cars for Christmas event

The line of cars streamed through the gate at the Lincoln County Historical Museum on Saturday night.

On Friday, opening night for the annual Christmas Village event, Curator Jim Griffin said there was a record-setting 222 cars that came through.

“It’s going really good,” Griffin said. “Last night was a record night and tonight is looking pretty good as well.”

The Olson family from Hershey enjoyed their trip through the village.

“The log cabin was impressive,” Andy Olson said. “I’ve never seen a two-story log cabin.”

He said the old Pony Express Station was nice as well.

“The old Trinity Lutheran Church,” Olson said, “it was impressive to see that too.”

Everyone in the car said they loved the lights of the village.

“We’re giving away bags of popcorn with candy canes in them — until they’re gone,” Griffin said. “Then they can listen to the village music, look at the lights and go around as many times as they want.”

The village is located at 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave. and will open for the light show on Dec. 11-13, 18-20 and 23-24 from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

“When folks come in it’s a free-will donation,” Griffin said. “People don’t have to give if they don’t want to.”