Memorial Park bustled with activity Saturday as the 24th annual Col. Cody’s Cruise Show and Shine show had about 100 cars on display.
Club treasurer Todd Freeburg said he was pleased with the turnout, and the consensus from participants was the park is a great place to host the show.
“We voted whether to have the show or not because so many shows have canceled or moved to October,” Freeburg said. “It passed by one vote to have it.”
Freeburg said the club decided to have a one-day show instead of the three days they have done in the past.
“We have cars from Colorado, Kansas, South Dakota,” Freeburg said, “probably five states altogether.”
The show has traditionally been in historic downtown North Platte, but Freeburg said the club likes the Memorial Park setting.
“I think we’re going to stay here,” Freeburg said. “Last year I asked the people how they liked the park and they said they loved it.”
He said when it is a hot day, it is difficult to find shade downtown, whereas the park offers a comfortable setting for everyone.
