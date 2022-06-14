Watch now: Miss Rodeo Nebraska candidates show off Western wear at Style Show

It was a chance to show off both fashion sense and a sense of humor and pop culture.

The candidates for the Miss Rodeo Nebraska and Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska did just that on Tuesday night at North Platte Community College during the style show portion of the four-day competition.

During her turn on stage, Calie Troyer — one of the two candidates for the Miss Teen title — was asked the impromptu question: What would she name a rough stock animal and why?

Her response?

Fast and Furious, as a nod to the Vin Diesel-led film series with the same name.

“First off, who doesn’t love the movies?” Troyer said. “And if the rough stock horse was named Fast and Furious, it better run fast and it better go furious.”

The Miss Teen Rodeo coronation is Wednesday afternoon at North Platte Community College, and the other candidate — Hannah Siwinski — was asked what she would be if given the chance to be a specialty act at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo.

Her answer was bridleless horses.

“It’s multiple horses and one gal and they go around her,” Siwinski said. “They just have this great routine. I’ve got a couple young horses myself so we will see what we can do there.”

The Miss Rodeo Nebraska coronation will happen Wednesday during the opening night of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo.

Rebel Sjeklocha is the lone candidate for the title this year. Sjeklocha was asked what two pro rodeo athletes would she want with her on a desert island and why?

Her first choice was Dona Kay Rule, a 63-year-old barrel racer.

“I guarantee she would have the grit to help us survive our unfortunate situation,” Sjeklocha said.

She also selected Luke Branquinho, who she said would ”be nice to look at, and could lift the heavy things.”

A six-item live auction at the start of the event raised $2,075 for the pageant.

The items were a cattle hide, a decorative welded-iron welcome sign, a necklace, a weekender bag, Tony Lama boots and a painting of an old barn.

