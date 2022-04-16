 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Watch now: North Platte area hoppin’ with egg hunts, Easter Bunny appearances

  • Updated
  • 0

Kids had a chance to experience Easter fun throughout North Platte on Saturday.

The Golden Spike Tower and Visitor Center hosted a drive-thru Easter Bunny greet, where they also received bags of candy and a prize. There were also photo sessions with the Easter Bunny.

Lake Maloney Golf Course hid more than 2,000 eggs across its driving range, filled with treats, for children to find.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Seeking asylum in US: Refugees try their luck via Mexico's border

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News