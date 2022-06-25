Watch now: North Platte City Council to see glimpse of proposed upgrades to Recreation Center at nonvoting work session

Nothing much has changed for the North Platte Recreation Complex, city officials say, except that it’s three years older.

The once state-of-the-art 1976 facility still faces the overcrowding, maintenance issues and tight city budgets it did in 2019, when The Telegraph highlighted them during its “Flatrock Fix-Its” series.

But an updated facility study the City Council authorized that year has yielded a new vision for the Rec Center, which a citizens committee unveiled in May and will present in more detail Monday night.

The council will use a 5 p.m. nonvoting work session to more fully review the North Platte Area Recreation & Wellness Committee’s $52.5 million proposal to renovate and expand the Rec Center, update the 1951 Cody Park Pool and relocate the Rec Center’s skate park.

Council members likely will be asked in late July to put a temporary half-cent sales tax increase dedicated to the project on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, Mayor Brandon Kelliher said.

Rec Center proposed upgrades Key aspects of the North Platte Area Wellness & Recreation Alliance’s proposal for expanding the 1976 North Platte Recreation Complex and related facilities: Details 1. Renovate and expand current recreation center in partnership with new YMCA sponsored by Scottsbluff YMCA, including following features: » Five basketball/volleyball courts, including existing gyms. » Four pickleball/tennis courts. » Walking/running track. » Expanded cardio space. » Expanded weight room. » Fitness outdoor patio for classes. » 24-hour machines. » Children’s pool area with zero-depth entry and play structures. » Indoor competition pool at regulation size for swimming and diving meets. 2. Renovate Cody Park Pool: » Maintain current lap pool; add zero-depth entry, more slides and other amenities. » Replace baby pool with splash pad. » Improve and renovate bathhouses. 3. Relocate Rec Complex skate park to site to be determined. Funding » Estimated project cost: $52.5 million (Rec Complex + Cody Pool, $45 million; skate park, $500,000; establish maintenance fund, $5 million-$10 million). » Community fundraising: $10 million goal (grants, sponsorships, individual gifts). » Partnership with North Platte Public Schools to help with pool project. » Temporary 0.5% city sales tax (requires voter approval), to expire when project bonds are paid off.

Proceeds from the special tax would supplement a $10 million private fundraising campaign and resources to be contributed by North Platte Public Schools, which would cooperate in rebuilding the Rec Center pool to competition standards.

And the school district wouldn’t be the only Rec Center partner: A brand-new, long-sought YMCA would manage the project’s improved facilities under the auspices of the Scottsbluff YMCA.

Kelliher and citizens committee members Leland Poppe and Megan McGown said they recognize the challenge in selling such a project to voters who rejected a half-cent sales tax for broader infrastructure work in November 2018.

But Kelliher said the majority of some 1,500 people he talked to during his 2020 mayoral campaign ranked Rec Center improvements as a “top three” priority.

And in his “day job” as Great Plains Health’s chief information technology officer, “we hear a lot of people ask, ‘What does your rec center look like?’” he said.

Tune in Monday’s 5 p.m. North Platte City Council work session on the North Platte Recreation Complex study will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel. Click here.

Kelliher and Interim City Administrator Layne Groseth said the city doesn’t have the resources to simply fix the Rec Center without raising property taxes.

“In this particular case, the people will decide what happens” by voting on a sales tax,” Kelliher said. “If it doesn’t pass, the Rec Center will stay largely as it is.”

But Poppe and McGown said out-of-town residents could help provide a bigger, better facility through the sales tax or by coming to North Platte to use an expanded Rec Center.

“Otherwise, we’d have to foot the entire bill ourselves,” McGown said. “And it’s what you get. We’d make our community better. We’ve been waiting for it for a long time.”

Council members in May 2019 endorsed the $8,800 update by TSP of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to a 2017 study of the Rec Center’s maintenance issues. Grants and private donations paid for both.

Poppe and McGown said the COVID-19 pandemic delayed progress on the study for their committee, which originally was formed by then-Mayor Dwight Livingston.

When TSP finally finished, they said, panel members were gratified that the architectural and engineering firm found relatively few Rec Center structural issues that couldn’t be fixed.

“In my mind, as we were going forward, I was almost sure we’d have to build an all-new facility,” McGown said. But “for the most part, the building was good.”

Nonetheless, the 1976 building’s issues remain significant and expensive.

The Rec Center’s roof needs various repairs, and its current 1980s dehumidification system long has needed to be replaced, city Recreation Director Bob Barr told The Telegraph in 2019.

So do the filtration and chlorination systems of the indoor pool, which once hosted club and NPHS swim meets but no longer can due to sanctioning bodies’ current rules for competitive racing depth. Cody Pool doesn’t meet them, either.

Older users would like zero-depth entry access to the Rec Center pool, and other residents have advocated for more water-park features at Cody Pool, Barr said three years ago.

Both would be addressed in the committee’s $52.5 million proposal , which also includes raising money for an ongoing maintenance fund of $5 million to $10 million.

Beyond the indoor pool’s issues, Barr said in 2019, practically every available corner of the 46-year-old Rec Center has been converted for use for indoor exercisers.

People needing a place to safely walk or run — especially in the winter — have to do it inside the Rec Center gym. The ongoing transformation of North Platte’s 1972 mall into District 177 has removed another popular walking venue.

When the council approved TSP’s study update, it also directed the Wellness & Recreation Alliance to consider whether a new Rec Center — possibly including an amateur sports complex — should be built instead near Interstate 80.

The sports-complex option has been ruled out, the two committee members said. “We have quite a few gyms in our community,” McGown said, including the D&N Event Center that already plans to expand.

“You’re not going to make any money” with a city-run sports complex, Poppe added. “It’s how much are you going to lose.”

TSP’s findings that the 1976 Rec Center building remains solid, they said, helped tip their scales toward recommending expansion at the current site.

“It was really important to the city (government) representatives of our task force to look at something that would serve our city residents first but also had the capacity to serve as a tourism driver as well,” McGown said.

There’s also extensive room to grow the complex, which takes up the northwest 4.5 acres of 87-plus acres of city-owned land between McDonald, South Oak Street, West Francis and the South Platte River.

Centennial Park, which includes several city ballfields, occupies most of that area. They could be relocated within the city’s land as needed, Poppe and McGown said.

The Rec Center skate park, built in the 1990s and also needing updates, lies where the building most likely would have to grow. It’s not settled where it might be relocated, the committee members said.

Council members also had asked the Recreation & Wellness Committee to explore possibilities of partnering with a YMCA — an idea broached now and then in North Platte over many decades.

National YMCA standards require an existing Y in a nearby city to sponsor a new Y, Poppe and McGown said.

Neighboring Ys in McCook, Holdrege and Kearney all said they couldn’t sponsor a new Y, McGown said.

But no one in North Platte had ever asked the Scottsbluff Y, they added.

“We discovered that Scottsbluff would be interested and they had the management and the capacity,” Poppe said.

Conrad Bostrom, the Scottsbluff Y’s CEO, is expected to attend Monday’s council work session, he and McGown said.

Triniti Burgner, the affiliate’s senior program director, likely would work most directly with a new North Platte Y in operating a new and improved Rec Center along with Cody Pool, they said.

Turning to the Y and its long experience with exercise and recreation facilities could help lower the city’s share of Rec Center expenses in the long term, Kelliher and Groseth said.

The Scottsbluff Y also has some lower-cost membership models to help keep North Platte’s facility affordable to most residents, Poppe and McGown said.

YMCAs “really look at their audience and their community,” McGown said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.