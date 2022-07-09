Watch now: Platte River Cruise Night offers muscle cars, motorcycles

Stephanie Berkheimer-Anway’s first birthday present was one she didn’t truly get to enjoy for three decades.

Her father bought a 1970 Dodge Challenger when she was a year old. He restored, rebuilt and repainted the vehicle — a project that was completed by her 21st birthday.

“On my 31st birthday, he handed the keys over,” Berkheimer-Anway said.

The pink and black muscle car was among the hundreds parked in the Canteen District in North Platte Saturday as part of the Platte River Cruise Night — a weekend celebration for both gear heads and those who just appreciate motor vehicles in general.

The Challenger was parked in a spot next to a purple 1978 Jeep that carries the message of “Colors of Challenge” on the hood along with a representation of the color ribbons for all cancers.

The Jeep used to belong to the uncle of Berkheimer-Anway’s husband, Tony Anway.

The uncle, Robbie Anway, is a cancer survivor himself, and the Jeep was passed along from him.

“It is kind of like a family heirloom,” Tony said.

A restored red ’56 Ford F100 truck parked just a few blocks away also holds a sentimental feeling for the owner, Rob Cross.

“I had a ’55, which is similar, back in the ’70s and ever since I sold it, I always wanted another one,” he said.

He purchased the vehicle in 2001 and spent the next decade-and-a-half restoring it.

A page-long list that spelled out the work he has done on the vehicle was taped to the passenger front seat window of the truck.

He has put more than 8,200 miles on the truck since he got it on the road in 2016. That includes driving it during June’s Nebraska Rod and Custom Association’s Tour Nebraska, which started from North Platte on both days of the event this year.

“It’s my hot rod,” he said.

The story was the same for a number of individuals who participated in the Platte River Cruise this year.

Saturday’s lineup also included a pinewood derby, a rockabililly pin-up competition, a concert, burnout and loud exhaust showdowns and a motorcycle stunt exhibition.

Those in attendance also had the opportunity to mix with some of the stars from the vehicle fabrication world. But, in the end, the stars of the day and weekend were the vehicles themselves.

Nate Hammond had two cars that attracted attention.

His two Shelby Mustangs — a red ’68 and a black 2020 model — sat side-by-side among the vehicles that were housed inside the former Alco building.

“I love the American history, the American muscle that Shelby represented,” Hammond said. “What it did to create this competition between the American muscle cars still today.”

His love for the car was also advanced by “Gone in 60 Seconds,” a movie that he saw when he barely had a driver’s license in which a Shelby called “Eleanor” is a highlighted vehicle.

“I was just enamored by Eleanor,” Hammond said. “Ever since then, for about 20 years, I had the goal of getting (a Shelby).”