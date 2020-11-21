Watch now: Prairie Arts Center hosts its annual Festival of Trees

Being immortal, Santa Claus’ social distancing Saturday at North Platte’s Prairie Arts Center was naturally more for the sake of his young guests.

Granted, 14-year-old Coy Baker of North Platte and his 12-year-old brother, Kason, wouldn’t have been sitting on Santa’s lap anyway as they visited by appointment during the annual Festival of Trees.

“What would you like for Christmas?” Santa asked after checking his 21st-century phone app to determine whether the brothers had been naughty or nice.

“I don’t know,” both said.

“Better figure it out!” Santa replied. “You’re running out of time!”

Scheduling Santa’s time was just one of the COVID-19 adjustments Prairie Arts Center leaders made for the 13th annual version of their pre-Thanksgiving fundraiser.

Instead of a live-bidding climax to the event’s online auction, auctioneer David Greiner of Gateway Realty hosted a livestreamed conclusion with bids on this year’s 42 Christmas items displayed on a screen behind him.

“No chant today,” Greiner said regretfully, referring to live auctioneers’ trademark patter.