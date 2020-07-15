Three United States veterans received Quilts of Valor at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial in North Platte on Tuesday morning.
John Miles served in the U.S. Army from 1995-2004 including a stint in Iraq. Ronald Halsted served in the U.S. Navy from 1961-1965, and Thomas Didier served in the U.S. Navy from 1974-79.
Chris Reinert, Marilyn McGahan and Alice Nekuda, members of the Heartland Nebraska Quilts of Valor group, presented the quilts.
The national organization has gifted 252,370 since its inception in 2003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.