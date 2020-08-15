With the opening of the Buffalo Early Learning Center, North Platte Public Schools is hoping to improve early childhood options for parents in the district.
The center’s opening, along with several other preschool options at other schools, are in response to a survey conducted by Communities for Kids in North Platte, which indicated parents wanted more full-time preschool options.
Peggy Romshek, director of special education, explained some of the new center’s offerings.
“The changes start with a new entry point for students coming into the building,” Romshek said. “The main entrance is now on the north side with a drive-through drop-off lane making the flow a lot better. Our intent is when parents get to the (drop-off) point, we will check the students in at the car.”
There are now four full-day options for preschool, three at Buffalo and one at Washington, along with two half-day options at Jefferson and Osgood.
At Buffalo, there will also be two Head Start classrooms, Romshek said, as well as office space for Early Development Network Services coordination, early childhood special ed program staff, district special ed offices and library media office.
“The preschool students will remain in their classrooms for lunch,” Romshek said. “We serve in a family-style and normally the students pass the bowls. But because of COVID, staff will serve the students.”
Along with the added preschool classrooms inside the building, Romshek said there is space for classes to move outside the building. Preschool teacher Shelly Chromy described the setting that she said would be fun for the students.
“Our outdoor classroom in our building area, we have it lined with logs,” Chromy said. “What we’ll do is have cut pieces of logs and ‘tree cookies’ where they can build and play like they would in the outdoor experience.”
Two trees that were taken down to expand the sidewalk on the southeast side of Buffalo were used to make seating in the outside setting.
“They can climb on the blocks and we can also use this as a meeting area for our students,” Chromy said. “The next area is going to be our stage.”
The students will be able to perform for their classmates on the outdoor stage where seating is arranged for them to watch.
Romshek said the playground and outdoor area was designed so all three classes can be outside at the same time and still have the required social distancing.
“We’ll have a science area where we will bring in natural items like pine cones, rocks, sticks, sea shells,” Chromy said, “just any type of things that you would find that they can explore and do a variety of activities with.”
Each of the classrooms have been reconfigured and Romshek said there is enough room for the students to have learning space and also a place to spread out the mats for naptime.
“We wrote a preschool expansion grant and received $191,451,” Romshek said. “With that we were able to add a new preschool teacher.”
Sara Altig is the new teacher and was setting up her room on Tuesday.
“With the grant, she got all new materials,” Romshek said, “and she still has stuff coming in every day.”
Romshek said there are just a couple of openings for the full-day preschool, but thought those would fill quickly.
For more information on the preschool options, the district website at nppsd.org has links that explain what is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.