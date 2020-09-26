Watch now: SkillsUSA team helps construct outdoor classroom at Buffalo Early Learning Center

Buffalo Early Childhood Center brings learning outdoors as Jeff Henne and members of his SkillsUSA team at North Platte High School continue to construct the various components.

The work involved help from Henne’s team, staff members from Buffalo and some families. The group installed a jeep and stage where students will have the opportunity to perform as part of the learning curriculum. Peggy Romshek, North Platte Public Schools Special Education Director, said the classroom will grow in phases with Saturday’s progress completing a major portion of Phase 1.

“We are installing some of the playground equipment,” Henne said. “We’ve got a big spider web that we’re going to dig post holes for and put the concrete in and we’re going to secure the little jeep to the ground.”

He said the stage has been set in place and the crew was prepared to stain the wood on Saturday before finishing its installation.

SkillsUSA students Ashton Knolles and Sonny Pusateri, both 9th graders, and volunteer Lance Henne used post hole diggers for holes that will be filled with concrete to secure the jeep in place.

Portions of the outdoor classroom have already been in use through the first month school and Romshek said as each phase is completed, teachers will expand their programs to include fun classes in the open air.