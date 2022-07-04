Watch now: Sutherland hosts annual Fourth of July celebration

Children gawk in astonishment at the competitors in one of the “frog races” Monday morning during Sutherland’s Fourth of July celebration at Sutherland High School’s outdoor athletic practice field. The “starter” flipped over a bucket full of frogs and a protective screen, then lifted the bucket off the frogs inside the shotput circle. The first frog to hop out of the circle was declared the winner.
Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph
A man who had been sitting under the tent cover at left turns the tables on the occupants of the last of three floats full of watergun sharpshooters toward the end of Sutherland’s Fourth of July parade Monday afternoon.
