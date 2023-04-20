After a long break for winter, the upgrade of the aged water main along North Platte's South Jeffers Street has reached its northern end at the "S-curve" where the four lanes of U.S. Highway 83 divide between B and Second streets. Midlands Contracting Inc. of Kearney started the $1.8 million project in August, working north from Leota Street along Jeffers' east side. City Engineer Brent Burklund said Thursday that water-main work should wrap up in about two weeks, to be followed soon after by the launch of the Nebraska Department of Transportation's reconstruction of Jeffers along the same stretch. The city's second annual package of street repaving projects won't start until perhaps July, Burklund said.