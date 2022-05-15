Watch now: 'We can not forget is the Bulldog roots we come from': North Platte High School seniors graduate

Katelyn Bowers reminded her fellow classmates while this was the groups’ final year as high school students, it won’t be the last time they will be labeled seniors in their lifetime.

Bowers and Parker Long both touched on the class motto of, “Only 47 years until we’re seniors again.” during the North Platte High School graduation ceremony on Sunday afternoon on Bauer Field.

The Bulldogs class of about 280 students received their diplomas at the end of a nearly 90-minute event and left the football field as the Jack Johnson song, “Upside Down” played over the sound system.

Bowers told the group to take their lessons from high school with them over the next four-plus decade journey.

Those lessons consisted of holding your friends close, never taking things for granted, seizing every opportunity, and remembering where you came from.

“In 47 years, I hope we are all living our best lives. But I also hope we remember the nights of driving up-and-down the one-ways, and the friends that helped us when we needed it the most,” Bowers said. “But, most importantly, (remember) the families that raised us to become the young adults we are today.

“One thing we can not forget is the Bulldog roots we come from,” she said. “Even though in 47 years when we are seniors again, you may have a family of your own, I hope you always remember your family that was a home away from home. The family that will always represent blue and gold.”

Long told the crowd his favorite quote is from author Kevin Welch: “There’ll be two dates on your tombstone and all your friends will read ’em. But all that’s gonna matter is that little dash between ’em.”

“What do we think of that dash that comes with the next 47 years?,” Long asked. “What will we do with that dash?

“That dash might be longer for some than others, but it is so important that we utilize the time we have in our dash to make an impact on our lives and the lives of others.

“Let your dash mean something,” Long said. “So when you look back on your 47 years, there was nothing that you left unfinished within that dash.”

