Watchnow: Maxwell school program takes students to Island Farms in rural Lincoln County

MAXWELL — Maxwell Public Schools partnered with Island Farms to introduce students to careers in agriculture on Tuesday afternoon.

Dan Jensen, Maxwell junior/senior high principal, said the event was one of the new student improvement goals the school started this year.

“We want to provide more opportunities for our students to get out and see the real world,” Jensen said. “What we want to do is to give them some exposure to various career fields, so when they have to make a decision (about a career), they have a little experience with it.”

Tuesday’s trip was about ag and agribusiness, but Jensen said there are plans to expand into different areas next school year.

“There aren’t very many jobs out there that don’t somehow deal with agriculture or products made by agriculture,” he said. “We thought it would be a great starting point.”

Jeff and Robyn Huffman, co-owners of Island Farms with Dale and Cheryln Wahlgren, set up five stations for the students to experience. Those stations included animal science; precision agriculture and agronomy; plant science and practical farming; professions in agriculture; and agribusiness and welding, mechanics and equipment.

“We invited the Maxwell senior and junior high students out to the farm to talk about agriculture,” Huffman said. “Part of it is just helping them understand what the process is in our rural America, whether it’s animals, crops grown or other types of careers like welding and mechanics. All that happens on the farm.”

The goal, Huffman said, was to help the school with its student improvement plan, as well as exposing the students to ag to see it up close and personal.

“Especially we are giving the students an opportunity to see the different careers in agriculture,” Huffman said. “We’ve got guys here that are professional agronomists, people that provide us service and guys that practically farm.”

Harley Kuenning, senior, said it was interesting to see the operation up close.

“You hear kids talk about (farm life) at school everyday, but you don’t fully know what they do,” Kuenning said. “Coming out to see what they do every day is a very interesting part to learn about.”

She didn’t realize how much Island Farms had going on.

“Like I knew that they did corn and had animals,” Kuenning said, “but I don’t think I realized how big of an operation they live every day. This is what they do and it’s not just, oh this is just a little springtime job, it’s an everyday job.”

Kuenning plans to become a dentist, so agriculture isn’t necessarily in her future, but she appreciated the opportunity to learn.

Another senior, Ayden Steffens, was surprised by the size of the operation as well.

“Something I learned today about the farm we’re on right now is that they supply a lot to Frito Lay in Gothenburg,” Steffens said. “I didn’t know that was a big part of our community here in Maxwell.”

He said there is some interest in agriculture, but “it’s not one of my main interests.”

