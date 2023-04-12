A grass fire that started about 10 miles south of North Platte early Tuesday afternoon consumed an estimated 2,200 acres in about 4 1/2 hours, according to Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

Firefighters were called to the blaze that started on the north side of Watts Road, just east of U.S. Highway 83, at about 1:20 p.m.

With temperatures in the 80s, low humidity and strong winds, the fire quickly spread to the northeast. North Platte Fire Department was joined by firefighters from Wallace, Wellfleet, Maywood, Curtis, Maxwell, Brady, Hershey, Sutherland, Tryon and Stapleton to battle the fire.

While that fire was burning, a few firefighters left to quickly extinguish a fire that broke out near North Platte Feeders and then returned to the Watts Road fire.

North Platte Feeders is about 18 miles south of North Platte.

A cause had not been determined for either of these fires by late morning on Wednesday.

At 6 p.m. the Watts Road fire was in “mop up” stage and firefighters were being released to return to their stations, according to the emergency management agency.

Also on Tuesday afternoon a small fire broke out just west of the Hershey overpass on U.S. Highway 30. It was extinguished quickly by personnel that remained at Hershey.

This fire was at the site of a controlled burn that was conducted last Saturday, and was believed to have resulted from embers that had not been completely extinguished on Saturday.