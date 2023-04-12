A grass fire that started about 10 miles south of North Platte early Tuesday afternoon burned an estimated 2,200 acres in about 4 1/2 hours, according to Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency.

Two other, smaller fires in Lincoln County were extinguished quickly during the same time period. No injuries or property damage were reported.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Thursday, the third consecutive day for the warnings to be issued, due to fire danger.

A fire was reported Wednesday afternoon in northern Lincoln County near Niedan Road. Details about that fire were not available at press time.

At about 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, firefighters were called to the blaze that started on the north side of Watts Road, just east of U.S. Highway 83. Strong winds caused the fire to spread rapidly to the northeast. North Platte Fire Department was joined by firefighters from Wallace, Wellfleet, Maywood, Curtis, Maxwell, Brady, Hershey, Sutherland, Tryon and Stapleton.

While that fire was burning, a few firefighters left to quickly extinguish a fire that broke out near North Platte Feeders and then they returned to the Watts Road fire.

North Platte Feeders is about 18 miles south of North Platte.

A cause had not been determined for either of these fires by mid-afternoon on Wednesday.

At 6 p.m. on Tuesday the Watts Road fire was in “mop up” stage and firefighters were being released to return to their stations, according to the emergency management agency.

Also on Tuesday afternoon a small fire broke out just west of the Hershey overpass on U.S. Highway 30. It was extinguished quickly. That fire was at the site of a controlled burn that was conducted last Saturday, and was believed to have resulted from embers that had not been completely extinguished on Saturday.

A high temperature near 90 is expected on Thursday, with humidity of only 15% to 20%. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Under these conditions, any fires that develops will spread rapidly and will be difficult to control.

Outdoor burning is not recommended under these weather conditions.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon into the night, along with strong wind gusts. The overnight low temperature will be near 49 degrees. Friday will be breezy with gusts as high as 35 mpg, under mostly cloudy skies and a high temperature near 57 degrees. There is a chance of showers on Friday.