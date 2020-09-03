WCDHD community risk dial moves down slightly; remains in elevated
West Central District Health Department

The West Central District Health Department’s community risk dial notched down this week, but remained in the “elevated” (orange) risk category.

The dial moved from 2.46 down to 2.35 because of a decrease in cases and the number of people needing contact tracing, the health department said in a Facebook post.

