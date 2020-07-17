West Central District Health Department is reporting a new COVID-19 case in Lincoln County.
The person is a male in his 30s, actively isolating at home, according to a Facebook post from the organization.
The health department's COVID-19 dash board can be found here.
The health department has reported 70 confirmed cases and administered 4,193 tests.
Sixty-four of those cases are in Lincoln County. Three cases were in McPherson County, two in Hooker County and one in Thomas County.
