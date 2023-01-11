Julie Geiser: Enjoy all winter’s activities

Getting outside while we still have some snow on the ground is great for winter activities.

There are so many ways to enjoy winter with or without snow.

Watching wildlife

Right now, it’s easy to track animal prints in the snow. Take pictures of the tracks to identify later download photos from outdoornebraska.gov/wildlifeguides to see which tracks you have found.

Even if you cannot find tracks you can still enjoy watching wildlife. Animals may be easier to spot in barren winter landscapes. Local wildlife management areas, interstate lakes and reservoirs, and city and state parks are great places to view wildlife.

To increase your chances of seeing wildlife, go around dawn and dusk as these are prime times for animal movements and you might catch a beautiful sunrise or sunset.

Small birds will be out and about all day on nicer days and are great for viewing, feeding and photographing.

County road viewing

County roads can lead to great wildlife finds. Travel any of the several canyon roads south of Maxwell or Brady where you’ll immerse yourself in the Loess Canyons for spectacular views.

Many bird species winter in the cedar canyons like mountain bluebirds, robins, crows and Townsend’s solitaires. There are also chances to see mule and white-tailed deer, elk and if you’re lucky a bobcat or coyote.

There are many other county roads leading in all directions that have super wildlife viewing. Right now, swans, pronghorn antelope, deer, owls and more can be seen if you take the time to travel.

Take some time and get outside, it’s fun, a great way to learn about wildlife and can be enjoyed by all ages.

Visit state parks

There is no better time to spend a weekend at a state park. Winter is slow at state parks, so you don’t have to worry about being able to get a reservation or finding a spot for your camper or tent.

Even in winter there are plenty of fun things to do like fishing, hiking, bird watching, photography or maybe you just want a quiet weekend away.

Just think you could sleep in, get up when you want, and eat breakfast at noon. Several state parks have year-round cabins rentals that are perfect for a weekend get-a-way.

Visit outdoornebraska.gov for information on cabins available during the winter. Many parks offer discounts on cabins during the winter months.

Hiking is a great way to spend a day, get some fresh air and exercise, and see spectacular sights. There are several places close to home to hike.

Lake Maloney’s trail is a super place to start, and it covers several areas where deer, turkey and songbirds live. Take a walk at Sutherland Reservoir at the inlet camping area; waterfowl, deer, foxes and other wildlife can be seen there.

Ash Hollow State Historical Park south of Lewellen is a beautiful place to hike the hills and bluffs on the Mormon/Oregon trails with mowed trails through the park. These are only a few examples of places you can visit.

Have a winter picnic at a state park or recreation area, wildlife management area or Interstate 80 lake. If fire pits are available and there are no fire bans in your area, warm your fingers and toes by a nice fire and cook hotdogs and smores.

Take along a sandwich and cookies, cocoa in a thermos or even hot soup to warm yourself by the fire.

Take along a camera and binoculars to watch wildlife, play on outdoor equipment or simply relax in a lawn chair and enjoy the winter scenery.

Many state recreation areas have archery ranges; in our area Buffalo Bill Ranch, Red Willow, Johnson Lake and Enders all have public ranges. Archery shooting is a great way to get outside and enjoy the day.

Outdoor campfires

Put your hat, coat and warm clothes on and gather round the campfire. With inexpensive backyard fire pits, anyone can enjoy sitting around the fire any time of the year.

This can be a fun way to spend an afternoon or evening. It’s an ideal location to sit and watch the flames, read a book or enjoy some hot chocolate.

Grab the smores stuff and make yourselves a treat. To get creative, try chocolate chip cookies or Oreo cookies with a roasted marshmallow and enjoy a new kind of smore.

Snuggle up in a blanket in your outdoor swing by the fire and enjoy the night sky with all the stars and moon. It just doesn’t get much better than that.

Geocaching

Geocaching can be done year-round. It is fun to hunt for caches in any weather and a great way to spend time outdoors even if there’s no snow on the ground.

You’ll need a GPS unit, or many smart phones have GPS capabilities on them now as well. To find cache locations log on to this free web site geocaching.com.

When you enter your zip code, a list of caches hidden in your area will be revealed, along with their GPS coordinates.

Decide on a cache, enter its coordinates on your GPS, and go out and try to find it. There are many hidden caches in our area, or you may want to do a little traveling, pack some sodas and sandwiches and make a day of it.

Many of our state recreation areas have caches for the public to search for so you can enjoy a day at a recreation area while you cache.

All caches should contain a logbook or paper scroll to sign when you find it; some caches contain small treasures, and you can leave a treasure for the next cacher.

You can also hide your own caches and post them online for others to find.

Bird feeding

With the winter months upon us, birds have a difficult time finding food; putting out a bird feeder in your yard brings wildlife to you. Feeders are a great way to learn which birds are coming to feed and it’s fun to watch them.

Below is a treat you can make for the birds this winter — kids and adults can have fun making, feeding and watching birds.

Here is a recipe for suet that is nutritious and doesn’t become frozen and inedible when it gets cold.

Ingredients: 1 cup peanut butter, 1 cup lard, 2 cups oats, 2 cups cornmeal, 1 cup flour, 1/3 cup sugar. Melt all together then you can add raisins, sunflower seeds, chopped dried fruit or whatever you feel like including.