North Platte’s summer moisture has resumed its about-face from 2022’s drought, with the city getting its heaviest rainfall of the year overnight Thursday.

More heavy rain was possible late Thursday or early Friday, with continued moisture chances and cooler highs to follow, the National Weather Service said Thursday afternoon.

Hayes and Frontier counties were under a flood watch until 10 a.m. CT Friday, with the weather service saying the two counties could see another 1 to 2 inches of rain overnight on top of 3 to 5 inches the previous night.

Lee Bird Field recorded exactly 1½ inches of rain between 3 and 7 a.m. Thursday, beating 2023’s previous daily high of 1.47 inches on May 4.

The early-morning thunderstorms lifted North Platte’s year-to-date precipitation to 17.41 inches, a far cry from the 10.18 inches that had fallen a year ago as of Aug. 3.

Following a week of dryness capped by summer’s only triple-digit temperatures July 26 and 27, at least a trace of rain has fallen every day except Sunday.

North Platte ended July with 3.27 inches of rain, slightly above the month’s annual average of 3.18 inches, according to weather records kept by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s High Plains Regional Climate Center.

Although the past week’s rains were light before Thursday’s downpour, they all but erased the word “severe” from Lincoln County’s newest U.S. Drought Monitor map Thursday.

Just 0.13% of the county’s area fit the middle of the map’s five subnormal moisture categories, down from 2.34% in “severe drought” last Thursday. The weekly maps reflect conditions as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Lincoln County’s percentage of land in “moderate drought” rose from 95.6% to 97.8%. Its percentage of “abnormally dry” land remained at 2.1% along the county’s western edge. The remaining sliver of “severe drought” land lies along the border with Custer and Dawson counties.

With stronger rainfall finally moving eastward, Nebraska’s percentage of land in either “severe drought” or “exceptional drought” fell from 19.3% to 15.7% in Thursday’s newest map.

North Platte retains a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday after 1 p.m., according to the weather service’s seven-day forecast. Rain chances early Friday were 80%.

The city also has a 20% chance of rain Saturday and a 30% chance Saturday night. Highs are expected in the mid-80s both days, with overnight lows near 60.

Sunday and Monday will see temperatures top out in the mid-70s, resuming the pattern of pleasant but cooler highs that has generally held true this season except for late July. Lows those days will be in the mid-50s.