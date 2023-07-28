Well, it took a lot longer this year for summer heat to strike North Platte.

The city’s first triple-digit temperatures of 2023 were recorded Wednesday and Thursday, with Thursday’s high reaching 102 degrees at the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.

But in case you’ve blotted 2022’s near-record heat from your mind, note this: By July 25 last year, North Platte already had seen 15 100-degree days.

North Platte ended up with 24 of them before last fall’s seasonal cooldown, tied for second on the city’s all-time list since 1874.

The record of 29 was set in 1936.

Thursday was Lee Bird’s sixth straight day of daily highs at or over 90 — but the airport had recorded only four 90-degree-plus days this year before that streak started. Two were in mid-April.

Finally, one can see the difference between summer 2022 and this summer in the pleasantly persistent green conditions around western Nebraska.

North Platte’s year-to-date precipitation as of Thursday stood at 15.71 inches, half again as much as the 10.14 inches that had fallen at the airport as of July 27, 2022.

That hasn’t yet been enough to erase the word “drought” from the bulk of Lincoln County on the National Drought Mitigation Center’s weekly U.S. Drought Monitor maps.

All but the southwest and northeast tips of the county remained in the “moderate drought” category on Thursday’s latest map, which reflects conditions as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The northeast corner remained officially in “severe drought,” the middle of the drought map’s five categories of below-normal moisture conditions.

But Lincoln County’s southwest tip remains in the “abnormally dry” category, while almost all of the Panhandle, extreme southwest Nebraska and most of Cherry County have escaped drought conditions entirely.

Moisture shortages remain much more serious in eastern Nebraska. The map shows two bands of the worst category of “exceptional drought” inside a swath of “extreme drought” stretching from northeast Nebraska to the south central part of the state.

To see the map, visit droughtmonitor.unl.edu.

After one more day in the mid-90s in North Platte Friday, the weather service expects cooler conditions this weekend and as August begins.

Highs Saturday and Sunday should be in the upper 80s, with generally easterly-oriented winds of 10 to 15 mph. Lows both nights will be in the mid-60s.

Temperatures Monday through next Thursday will range from the mid-80s to the mid-90s, with lows staying in the mid-60s.

Showers and thunderstorms remain a possibility in the evenings.