Wednesday snow could break North Platte records, weather service says

North Platte and western Nebraska were bracing Tuesday for the region’s fourth significant winter storm in a month after a tinder-dry 2021-22 winter.

Unlike its predecessors, the system arriving Wednesday could blanket virtually all of the region with several inches to a foot of snow, according to the National Weather Service’s Tuesday morning forecasts.

The storm’s track has shifted northwest from its original expected path, placing virtually all of west central Nebraska and the central and southern Panhandle under a winter storm warning Tuesday night and Wednesday.

North Platte could receive between 8 and 14 inches of new snow after midnight Wednesday, the weather service’s Lee Bird Field office said.

If that comes to pass, it wouldn’t be merely the city’s most snow in a long while but promises to break one or more records.

Here’s a recap of North Platte’s snowiest-ever days, according to North Platte weather records stored at the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln:

The city’s snowfall record for Jan. 18 was set in 1988, when 9 inches of snow fell. (By comparison, North Platte got a combined 9.1 inches of snow last winter from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28.)

New Year’s Day 1976 brought 11.9 inches, setting the all-time single-day January record. (The infamous Jan. 2-5 Blizzard of 1949 left 15 inches of snow, but no more than 8.8 inches fell any single day.)

North Platte’s record for single-day snowfall stands at 12.6 inches, set on March 21, 1884, and tied on Nov. 15, 1909. (The New Year’s 1976 snowfall, by the way, is the lone entry in the city’s Top 10 list during the weather service’s official winter season of December, January and February.)

The city of North Platte issued a snow alert at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday, calling on motorists to move their vehicles off designated snow routes.

City Administrator Layne Groseth said Monday that a snow emergency likely would be declared late Tuesday afternoon so street crews could launch their latest snow-removal battle.

North Platte has had 12.1 inches of snow since Dec. 1, the majority of it coming from the 6.9 inches that fell Jan. 2-3 and still could be seen around the city Tuesday.

The weather service’s winter storm warnings Tuesday almost uniformly pegged likely snowfalls at 6 to 12 inches from Scottsbluff-Gering to Fremont. Between 12 to 15 inches was expected on the plains of eastern Colorado.

North winds gusting up to 30 mph could “significantly reduce visibility” and make travel “very difficult,” the agency’s warnings said.

Between 3 and 5 inches of fresh snow may be on the ground in North Platte by dawn Wednesday, followed by another 5 to 9 inches the rest of the day.

Chances of precipitation are 90% Tuesday night into Wednesday, 100% during the day Wednesday and 60% Wednesday night, the weather service’s North Platte airport office said.

Sunny skies will return Thursday, though a slight chance of snow returns to the forecast for the weekend. Highs through Monday will range from the mid-20s to lower 30s, with lows in the lower teens.