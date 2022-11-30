Welcome Christmas with Heartland Singers

The sound of music filled Episcopal Church of Our Savior on Monday evening as the Heartland Singers rehearsed for its second concert of 2022.

The group took a hiatus, as did many entities, through the pandemic, but the singers are back together and ready to share their talents. The concert is at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Episcopal Church, 204 W. Fourth St.

The theme, “Welcome Christmas,” is the title of a song the singers will be performing for the first time. The song is from the show “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

Director Chrysanne Bailey has directed the choir since 2016 and said she enjoys working with the singers.

“It’s a well-balanced group and very cooperative,” Bailey said. “We get along so well and I think we have a collective appreciation of the choral music we do.”

She said there is something different about singing in a choir that is different than singing in other places and other ways.

“The camaraderie is kind of like one plus one is more than two,” Bailey said. “It feels like we’ve come together and created beauty and it lifts our spirits, as well as hopefully the audience as well.”

Singing, Bailey said, involves a person’s “whole being.”

“It takes your energy, it takes your mind,” she said, “and it takes you spirit as well as your voice.”

At least 75% of the members have returned to the group following the lockdown. Bailey said the group performs a variety of music, including both sacred and secular for Christmas.

“We are going to dedicate one song to Brian Horst, who passed away,” Bailey said. “He was one of our charter members and was very active as a soloist through the years. His presence will be missed so we were thinking that would be an appropriate thing to do.”

The venue is different with moving the concert to the Episcopal Church and Bailey said she is looking forward to the audience hearing the “great” acoustics built into the church.

There is no admission fee, but a freewill offering will be taken. For more information on opportunities to join the group, take a look at the Heartland Singers Facebook page.