Welcome rains boost North Platte's May total, but more needed to avoid drought conditions

Welcome as recent rains have been, they’ve got to keep coming for western and central Nebraska to officially escape drought.

If that’s going to happen in 2022, May and June will be the telling months, based on North Platte precipitation records dating to 1875.

This month and next are typically the wettest at the forks of the Platte, with rainfall averaging 3.10 inches in May and 3.28 inches in June over the past 147 years.

North Platte’s rainfall already has reached two-thirds of May’s average. The National Weather Service’s Lee Bird Field office has recorded 2.14 inches since May 1, including 0.55 inches Saturday night and early Sunday.

That lifted total precipitation through Mother’s Day to 4.84 inches — 70% of that since April 28 — and raised North Platte’s year-to-date total into the middle of the historic pack.

But the region hasn’t escaped dryness yet.

Thursday’s latest U.S. Drought Monitor map for the six High Plains states (Nebraska, both Dakotas, Kansas, Wyoming and Colorado) showed northwest Lincoln County in “moderate drought” and the rest of the county in “severe drought.”

“Widespread improvements” have followed recent rains in South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

But the Drought Monitor map — issued before last weekend’s rainfall — still showed two swaths of “extreme drought” in Nebraska.

One started in extreme northern Dawson County and ran northeast, through the southeast part of Custer County. The other encompassed all of Red Willow County, central Frontier County and parts of Hayes, Hitchcock and Furnas counties.

More chances of showers and thunderstorms lie ahead for North Platte this week, according to the weather service’s airport office.

Tuesday’s local forecast for Nebraska’s primary election calls for a rerun of Monday, with sunny skies and highs in the mid- to upper 70s.

Highs Wednesday and Thursday should be in the upper 80s to near 90, with 20% to 30% chances of showers and thunderstorms accompanying them, the weather service said.

Temperatures should reach the low to mid-70s from Friday through Sunday. Sunny skies and breezes are expected for North Platte High School graduation Sunday.

