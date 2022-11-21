Welfare check turns into hours-long standoff on city's west side on Sunday

A welfare check on a 33-year-old North Platte man just after noon Sunday turned into a multi-hour standoff with law enforcement that lasted until 10:30 p.m.

The man was taken into emergency protective custody and transported to Great Plains Health, according to a North Platte Police Department media release.

The man walked out of the house, near the intersection of Buffalo Bill and Anna avenues, shortly after chemical agents were deployed into the house.

No charges against the man were mentioned in the release.

Police Chief Steve Reeves said the issue was complicated by "someone trespassing using an unmanned aircraft in violation of Nebraska State Statutes." A drone was spotted flying overhead as the standoff progressed into the evening.

"That matter will be investigated independently, and anyone having information concerning the unmanned aircraft is encouraged to contact the police department," Reeves said in the release.

Reeves also addressed the North Platte Post livestream of the standoff.

"Such conduct provides the suspect with real-time intelligence to counter police tactics," Reeves said. "Participating in this type of activity makes the situation more dangerous for the responding officers. For the protection of law enforcement and the general public, we ask that people stay away from the scene and wait until law enforcement has time to resolve the situation and release factual information."

According to the release:

Officers responded to a call at 12:11 p.m. for a welfare check on a male who was acting erratic and brandishing a golf club in the street. When the officers arrived, the man retreated into the house and then fired projectiles at the officers, cracking a windshield on a patrol car.

The man barricaded himself inside and did not respond to repeated requests to come out of the house Instead, he threatened to kill the officers, caused extensive damage to the house and threw items out of the broken windows at the officers.

The Nebraska State Patrol and Lincoln County Sheriff's Office assisted with the incident.