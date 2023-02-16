Besides the state-driven reconstruction of part of South Jeffers Street, North Platte city officials expect to launch a long-delayed rebuild of West Ninth Street with water-main work this year.

The city’s proposed 2023-24 one- and six-year road plan hearing Thursday offered more detail than a preview given to the Planning Commission Jan. 24.

City Engineer Brent Burklund told about 15 people — many of them city officials — that modernizing West Ninth from Sherman to Buffalo Bill avenues will begin with water-main reconstruction this summer.

The city will take bids this fall so the stretch’s actual reconstruction can start the following spring.

“We want to be first in line (with contractors) in ’24,” Burklund said.

City Council members will vote at an upcoming meeting on the plan, required by the Nebraska Department of Transportation each year for the city to be eligible for state road and street aid.

The one-year part of the road plan also includes the Jeffers rebuild from West A to Leota streets and developer-paid street work tied to the Sustainable Beef LLC project, Twin Rivers Business Park and the Mulligan Meadows subdivision north of the North Platte Cemetery.

Timing of the latter three depends on the developers, but they need to be shown on the one-year plan, Burklund said.

The North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. received tax increment financing last June to develop 51-lot Mulligan Meadows and complete a street loop inside Twin Rivers.

Golden Road will be improved as part of Sustainable Beef’s construction work at the former city sewer lagoon near Newberry Access.

Burklund said Paulsen Inc. of Cozad won a roughly $11 million bid to continue NDOT’s years-long reconstruction of Jeffers, which doubles as U.S. Highway 83.

He said work will start later this year while the state continues designing the planned rebuilding of South Dewey Street — the northbound lanes of the U.S. 83 “ones” — in two to three years.

Like several other streets south of Interstate 80, much of West Ninth remains essentially a paved county road with a 22-foot-wide driving surface, parallel drainage ditches and no sidewalks.

Federal funds helped upgrade West Ninth from Sherman to North Jeffers Street some years ago. But unhappy neighbors have said the stretch west to Buffalo Bill Avenue has languished on city street plans for more than 30 years.

City officials began moving to improve the stretch at last, two years ago, putting design work for the Sherman-to-Buffalo Bill stretch on the short-term portion of the 2021-22 road plan. That work carried over to the 2022-23 plan, which covers projects expected through Sept. 30.

The council approved applications to the state for federally funded Community Development Block Grants for West Ninth in both 2021 and 2022. Both were rejected, said Burklund and City Administrator Layne Groseth.

Burklund said West Ninth design work is “about 80% complete,” putting the city in position to take bids this fall.

The street will be widened to 37 feet, with curbs, gutters and sidewalks, to match the previously improved stretch from Sherman to Jeffers, he said.

But Burklund added that the street’s water main from Jeffers to Buffalo Bill can’t wait for street reconstruction. The city usually upgrades a street’s water and sewer lines when the street has been torn up for reconstruction, as in the downtown Canteen District in 2020.

“The West Ninth water main is getting significantly worse,” he said. “We had several breaks last year.”

The new water main will be bored and driven underground on one side of the street, Burklund said. The old main will be bypassed and left alone.

News that West Ninth would be rebuilt within 18 months drew skepticism from two residents on or near West Ninth who have complained about lack of progress at past road-plan hearings.

“I think our project needs to be a priority,” said former Councilwoman Rita Hernandez. “We have waited 40-some years.”

Taxable values “went up 7% on the north side” last year, said Terry Woods, wife of Councilman Mark Woods. “So I would like a reduction, because I don’t have curbs, gutters, storm sewers or a sidewalk.”

Burklund repeated that the city expects to start the West Ninth rebuild in 2024. “The council can tell us no,” he said. “All I can tell you is what our plan is.”

“It’s not that I don’t believe you, Brent. I think you’re probably a very honest man,” Terry Woods replied. “But I’ve been hearing this for so long, it just doesn’t resonate anymore. You can’t get people to come to this (annual) meeting, because they don’t believe any more.”

“We have some folks in here that have some pull on getting it to the finish line,” Burklund answered, referring to Mark Woods and other council members in the hearing audience.

The West Ninth street reconstruction is expected to cost $2.5 million, he said, more than twice the $1.2 million estimated in the city’s long-term road plan just four years ago.

Eric Seacrest, representing the North Platte chamber at Thursday’s hearing, urged city officials to similarly speed up reconstruction of West Eugene Avenue and State Farm Road to urban standards.

Both streets, like West Ninth, have lengthy tenures on the city’s six-year plan. Unlike West Ninth, Lincoln County has responsibility for parts of Eugene and State Farm still outside city limits.

Seacrest also called attention to the need for NDOT to expand Newberry Access to four lanes. Both Newberry and State Farm will carry much heavier traffic as Sustainable Beef and the projected Fat Dogs truck stop at I-80 Exit 179 take shape, he said.