West Central District health official urges masks, caution as risk dial hits red

A week ago, the West Central District Health Department’s COVID-19 Risk Dial moved into the red — severe — category for the first time since its implementation.

This week, it moved further into the red as the risk factors gave an average score of 3.77 out of 4.0.

What happens if the community exceeds that threshold?

“There are states that have moved into purple, like they had to add another color, and that’s really scary. I hope (we don’t have to go to purple, but) we’re aware that if we get to the end of that road, we got to look at what we do,” said Shannon Vanderheiden, executive director of WCDHD. “How do we add on other variables, and now what are we measuring? Once we get to the end of the dial, it means everything is maxed out. We have no room, and we have no resources.​“

The risk dial does not give a prediction of what is to come. It’s meant to give an assessment based on current data, to warn public health officials when to pump the brakes before a community reaches a severe state.