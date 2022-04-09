West central Nebraska has a long history of battling prairie fires

To say west central Nebraska prairie fires are too common to note would deny them their due respect.

Multiple reports of grass fires are inevitable every year in the region, whether the year is considered “wet” or “dry.”

A few days of dry conditions can provide the kindling; lightning strikes or flying sparks from passing cars, the ignition; a relatively brisk wind, the means to spread it far and wide.

Most wildfires these days thankfully remain relatively small, thanks to the efforts of city or rural firefighters and occasional timely moisture.

But west central Nebraskans are regularly reminded of their peril when dry conditions and high winds mix, as with last month’s Votaw Fire near Wellfleet and Thursday’s grass fire that destroyed eight farmsteads and caused one death as it raced south from Gosper County into Furnas County.

Some other more recent examples:

» Benkelman residents were evacuated overnight on Jan. 14-15, 2021, as firefighters from 13 Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas fire departments battled to stop a wildfire that had rekindled in the hills four miles northwest of town. They contained the blaze just short of the city’s north edge.

» North Platte had its own near-miss on March 9, 2020, as flames charred some 2,000 acres north of the city.

Another dry winter and brisk winds drove that wildfire east and south, from just past the east edge of the Hillcrest subdivision to Hall School Road, just west of Airport Road.

» A wind-driven grass fire on McCook’s north edge on March 6, 2018, destroyed a home and forced evacuations of schoolchildren and residents.

One person was burned in the blaze, traced to flying sparks from a power line.

» A year earlier, a similar scenario consumed eight homes, but no lives, near the Lake McConaughy town of Lemoyne.

Rural firefighters had contained a grass fire — believed to be caused by humans — near Arthur Bay on March 18, 2017. But the flames rekindled the next day and raced 4½ miles, right through the Yucca Heights subdivision. One firefighter was injured.

North Platte and Lincoln County, unsurprisingly, have faced serious prairie fires ever since white settlers first arrived:

» Jan. 29-30, 1876: One of the earliest surviving accounts describes a grass fire started by a westbound Union Pacific train northwest of town on a Saturday night.

Winds at first lured “The Demon of the Prairies” (so dubbed by the North Platte Republican) toward the north, but “the warning cry of fire was raised” when it returned about 12:30 a.m.

Though Col. E.D. Webster lost his barn and a haystack, firefighters saved his home and a few others. “Captain Henton and his Boys in Blue,” the Republican wrote, “have the thanks of our people for their promptness in time of danger.”

» Feb. 24-25, 1876: A month later, residents on each side of the Union Pacific tracks had to battle prairie fires on successive nights.

U.S. Army soldiers from the city’s North Platte Station helped south-side residents hold back a fire on the 24th that had burned up and over the bluffs south of town and “for a distance of fifteen miles presented one sheet of livid flame, leaping and darting skyward,” the Republican reported.

The next day, a ranch north of town lost haystacks, a stable and several head of cattle in another blaze.

» October 1885: After a massive grass fire burned across four townships from Red Willow Creek north almost to the Platte, the Lincoln County Tribune warned readers not to break fire guards.

“Hunting parties and campers should also be warned to be careful about setting the grass on fire,” the paper wrote. “The people are not in a mood to tolerate any carelessness in this respect …”

» March 24, 1910: The day before William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody returned to Scout’s Rest Ranch for the first time in six years, a prairie fire brought his Wild West show’s home base under grave threat.

Driven northeast by strong winds, “the flames traveled north of the Cody ranch buildings and were kept at a safe distance only by a large force of firefighters,” wrote the North Platte Semi-Weekly Tribune.

» March 26, 1910: As North Platte entertained Cody for the weekend, a wildfire in southern Lincoln County charred more than 1,500 square miles.

Started by a flying spark from a Burlington locomotive near Dickens, 50 mph southerly winds drove the flames to the edge of the South Platte River from Hershey to Maxwell.

Twenty farm families suffered thousands of dollars in losses, but one Blaine Runner rode his horse into the fire to rescue two children overcome by smoke. He was burned, but the children lived, the Evening Telegraph reported.

» Nov. 7-8, 1915: A Sunday night prairie fire in the Sandhills north of Sutherland destroyed thousands of dollars’ worth of livestock, haystacks and farm and ranch buildings.

High northwest winds swept the flames along a path four miles wide and 25 miles long, the Omaha World-Herald reported, but “telephone warnings in advance of the fire prevented loss of life.”

» Jan. 13, 1950: It was front-page news when a prairie fire 5 miles north of North Platte left a ranch family homeless and threatened a second ranch.

Some 200 firefighters seemed to have the flames stopped, the Telegraph-Bulletin reported, but “sparks jumped several hundred feet over a hill.”

The fire raced 3 more miles, nearly reaching another home. The newspaper collected $1,718 through donations and fundraisers for Mr. and Mrs. David A. Johnson, 36 and 29, and their children Mary Jane, 7, and Susan, 5, who lost everything in the fire. The girls were in school in North Platte when it struck.

The prairies can and will burn any time of year in these parts. Be careful out there.

