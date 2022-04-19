Western Engineering adds West Walker, State Farm paving to list of North Platte resurfacing projects

North Platte’s spring of street repaving will turn to two more add-on projects late this week.

Lincoln County is getting into the act this time, with county commissioners Monday agreeing to have Western Engineering Co. Inc. resurface parts of West Walker and State Farm roads in their jurisdiction bordering city limits.

Western’s crews are expected to tackle those stretches Friday and perhaps next Monday, said North Platte City Engineer Brent Burklund.

The West Walker stretch will run about 0.4 miles east from South Buffalo Bill Avenue to the city-limit line, Burklund said Tuesday.

The State Farm repaving will go in the opposite direction, he said, running about 0.8 miles west from its Buffalo Bill intersection to where the pavement ends and gravel begins.

Burklund said the West Walker work will use the “mill-fill” process being used this week on parts of Leota and Francis streets. State Farm will be a simple asphalt overlay, he said.

Western arrived in late March to resurface portions of 14 city streets under a maintenance program the City Council approved in 2021. It should wrap up by month’s end or early May.

After work began, Western and the city were able to fit in repaving of South Dixie Avenue, south from West A Street, as a 15th project.

Western will charge Lincoln County the city’s $130-per-ton asphalt price under a bid the firm secured in December, he said. Brian Glos, the county’s road construction foreman, told the County Board likewise Monday.

That scenario occurred in reverse in 2019-20, when Western carried out a series of county repaving projects and resurfaced Charlie Evans Road and the city’s part of State Farm Road at the asphalt price it charged the county.

Burklund said the county’s opening for Western to do the West Walker and follow-up State Farm projects arose late last week.

It’s unlikely any more streets will be added, he said, but “Western’s been super-cooperative” in maximizing the city’s and county’s repaving opportunities before it moves on.

Western’s crews worked late Monday to finish repaving Leota from South Willow east to Walmart, Burklund said.

They moved on to East Francis Street Tuesday and are expected Wednesday to start repaving West Eugene Avenue from Jeffers to Willow and East Walker Road from the D&N Event Center to the NPPD Canal bridge.

Eugene, Walker and State Farm — all of them split between city and county jurisdictions — are North Platte’s three east-west arterial streets south of Interstate 80.

After finishing repaving work in the south, Burklund said, Western’s crews will return north of the South Platte River for their final projects on parts of Oak, B and Second streets.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.