Western Nebraska Bank opens McDaid Irish branch

The McDaid sixth grade bank tellers cut the ribbon to open the new McDaid Irish branch of Western Nebraska Bank on Friday afternoon. The McDaid elementary students have the opportunity to not only learn about banking services and finances, but benefit from saving money for their future needs. Marcy Hunter, Market President and HR Director, explained the process and purpose of the bank at a student assembly before passing out cupcakes for the students to enjoy. Other Western Nebraska Bank branches are at Lake School, Madison, Sandhills and a branch will be opening at Paxton in February.