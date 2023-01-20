Western Nebraska Bank opens McDaid Irish branch

Kids lined up to receive cupcakes and a bank account at McDaid Elementary Friday afternoon.
The program is part of an initiative from the Western Nebraska Bank. McDaid elementary students can use this as an educational opportunity to learn about banking services and finances. They will also learn an important lesson in saving money.
Other Western Nebraska Bank branches are at Lake School, Madison, Sandhills and a branch will be opening at Paxton in February.
