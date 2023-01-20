 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Western Nebraska Bank opens McDaid Irish branch

  • 0
Western Nebraska Bank opens McDaid Irish branch

The McDaid sixth grade bank tellers cut the ribbon to open the new McDaid Irish branch of Western Nebraska Bank on Friday afternoon. The McDaid elementary students have the opportunity to not only learn about banking services and finances, but benefit from saving money for their future needs. Marcy Hunter, Market President and HR Director, explained the process and purpose of the bank at a student assembly before passing out cupcakes for the students to enjoy. Other Western Nebraska Bank branches are at Lake School, Madison, Sandhills and a branch will be opening at Paxton in February.

 Job Vigil

Kids lined up to receive cupcakes and a bank account at McDaid Elementary Friday afternoon.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The program is part of an initiative from the Western Nebraska Bank. McDaid elementary students can use this as an educational opportunity to learn about banking services and finances. They will also learn an important lesson in saving money.

Other Western Nebraska Bank branches are at Lake School, Madison, Sandhills and a branch will be opening at Paxton in February.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese New Year horoscopes predict a bumpy year for these four signs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News