Bills affecting religious freedom, law enforcement training, small rural hospitals and agriculture appear on this week’s Unicameral hearing schedule of bills by western Nebraska senators.
It also includes a bill to put Nebraska on permanent daylight saving time, a measure that stalled in 2022.
Senators return Tuesday for their second and last week of full-day public hearings after their first long weekend of the 90-day 2023 session. They’ll return to afternoon-only hearings next week.
State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon will introduce the latest version of his proposed First Freedom Act to his own Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee at 1:30 p.m. CT Wednesday (12:30 p.m. MT) in Room 1507 in Lincoln’s State Capitol. Brewer is the panel’s chairman.
Legislative Bill 277 would forbid the state to “restrict a religious organization from operating and engaging in religious services during a state of emergency to a greater extent” than “other organizations or businesses” are restricted. People or religious groups could sue if their “exercise of religion or religious service” has been or likely would be “burdened or restricted.”
People are also reading…
It also would let students belonging to “an indigenous tribe of the United States or another country” to wear tribal regalia at school functions.
The bill would “help ensure that every Nebraskans, regardless of belief system or political power, receives a fair hearing when government action seeks to compel them to violate their religious beliefs,” according to LB 277’s official “statement of intent.”
Sens. Steve Erdman of Bayard and Brian Hardin of Gering are among 19 other cosponsors of LB 277, which failed to advance from committee in 2022.
When Brewer’s committee first convenes Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. MT), it will hear LB 143, the daylight-saving bill introduced by Albion Sen. Tom Briese and cosponsored by Brewer and 12 others.
It would “spring forward” Nebraskans’ clocks permanently whenever Congress allows states to do so and “three states adjacent to this state adopt laws for a single year-round standard of time.”
Briese said in LB 143’s statement of intent that it would three bordering states to “adopt similar year-round time legislation” before it could take effect.
The bill’s actual language, however, would seem to trigger year-round DST in Nebraska if three states adopt either year-round DST or three opt for year-round standard time.
Among other bills by western Nebraska lawmakers receiving hearings this week:
- LB 253, cosponsored by Brewer and Hardin, would add a second Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center campus in Scottsbluff. It would “provide a closer, less expensive option for small, rural sheriff’s and police departments in western Nebraska” and relieve pressure on the current academy campus at Grand Island, Brewer’s statement of intent said. The Judiciary Committee will hear LB 253 at 1:30 p.m. CT Wednesday (12:30 p.m. MT) in Room 1113.
- LB 219, introduced by Sumner Sen. Teresa Ibach, would require the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to reset interim per-diem rates for “critical access” hospitals using the most recent audited Medicaid cost report. Her statement of intent says that would reimburse such hospitals closer to when it treats a Medicaid patient. The Health and Human Services Committee will hear the bill at 9:30 a.m. CT Thursday (8:30 a.m. MT) in Room 1510.
- The Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee will hear LB 32 at 9 a.m. CT Tuesday (8 a.m. MT) in Room 1507. North Platte Sen. Mike Jacobson introduced the bill, which would let eligible Medicare recipients under age 65 enroll more quickly in supplemental Medicare insurance plans.
- The Natural Resources Committee will hear two Brewer bills in Room 1525 at 9:30 a.m. CT Wednesday (8:30 a.m. MT). LB 400 would create a bounty program for “nest predators” of ringed-neck pheasants, while LB 450 would forbid land disposal of wind turbine blades and their parts.
- At the same time Thursday, the Natural Resources Committee will hear LB 397, Erdman’s bill to move the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s main office from Lincoln to Sidney. The panel will return at 1:30 p.m. CT (12:30 p.m.) to hear LB 456, a bill by Brewer and Erdman to let counties control elk and mountain lion populations and allow compensation claims for damage caused by both species.
- The Agriculture Committee will hear two bills by western senators at 1:30 p.m. CT Tuesday (12:30 p.m. MT) in Room 1524. Ibach’s LB 218 would double appropriations for managing vegetation in or near natural streams from $3 million to $6 million. Erdman’s LB 229 would require cattle that don’t travel directly to a registered feedlot must have their brands inspected upon arrival.